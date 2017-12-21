Thu, 12/21/2017 - 8:38am Sacred Heart Beats Lincoln Girls The Sacred Heart girls pressed Lincoln early and grabbed a 16-6 first quarter lead to rout to a 54-32 victory at Lincoln on Thursday night. The Kaysinger Conference foe led 31-13 at half despite...

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 8:35am Warsaw Defeats Pilot Grove In Sedalia Shootout The Sedalia W-K Shootout held at State Fair Community College tries to evenly match teams in the area who normaly do not play each other during the regular season. On paper it looked like Warsaw at...

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 8:09am Blueprint For New Jail Presented To Commissioners A meeting was conducted to discuss the proposed jail facility at the December 12 meeting of the Benton County Commission. A blueprint was presented of the proposed building and discussion was...

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 8:06am Fire Destroys House, Spreads To Neighbor Fire Destroys House, Spreads To Neighbor What started as a grass fire ended with the total destruction of a house and shed in White Branch near Warsaw on Saturday, December 16. The Warsaw Fire...