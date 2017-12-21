Sports
12/21/2017 - 8:38am
The Sacred Heart girls pressed Lincoln early and grabbed a 16-6 first quarter lead to rout to a 54-32 victory at Lincoln on Thursday night. The Kaysinger Conference foe led 31-13 at half despite a very good effort by the Lady Cardinals. The 0-...
Society
12/21/2017 - 8:04am
Caleb and Savannah Owen from San Antonio, Texas, were visiting relatives for Thanksgiving at Cedar Gate Estates community when Hank, their two-year-old 40 lb micro chipped heeler mix, slipped out of his collar and couldn’t be found. The couple...
Law
12/21/2017 - 8:43am
On 12-12, a Warsaw Officer was dispatched to the Warsaw RIX North School on a trespassing complaint. Anthony Herdliska was arrested in connection with the violation. On 12-17, officers were dispatched to Rusty Skillet restaurant on a reported...